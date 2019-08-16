By Trend

All flights of Buta Airways to Tehran will be operated through new Salam Terminal of Imam Khomeini International Airport (IKA) from September 1, 2019, Trend reports referring to Buta Airways.

Passengers of the above-mentioned flights will also be notified according to the Airline's procedure via the telephone numbers indicated during the purchase of the air ticket. The flights to Tehran are carried out daily.

Buta Airways, the first low-cost airline in Azerbaijan, is a structural subdivision of the CJSC Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL). It was founded in December 2016. The first flight was carried out on September 1, 2017. The Airline’s fleet consists of modern Embraer aircraft. The airline is based in Baku, at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz