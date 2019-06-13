By Mirsaid Ibrahimzade

Taking into account that the summer season has recently started and the growing number of Azerbaijani tourists traveling to Russia’s Mineralnye Vody for health tourism need more flights, one of the leading air carriers of Azerbaijan, Buta Airways, has increased the number of flights between the two cities.

Additional flights will be operated in accordance with the schedule: three times per week (Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays) on September 10-19, four times per week (Mondays, Tuesday, Thursday and Saturdays) on September 21-October 1, and five times per week (Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays) on October 3-26.

It should also be noted that Buta Airways low-cost airline launched direct flights from Baku to Astrakhan on May 16.

The minimum fare for Baku-Astrakhan flight, like for other destinations of the airline, is 29 euros (one way). Flights are carried out twice a week – on Mondays and Thursdays.

Air tickets can be purchased on the official website of the airline (on "Budget" and "Standard" fares), as well as at sales offices (on "Super" fare).

Online check-in on the website opens 24 hours before departure and closes 2 hours before departure. It is free for all fares.

There are also new flights to Ukraine launched by the Azerbaijani low-cost airline: Baku-Odessa and Baku-Kharkiv flights were launched on May 16 and May 3, respectively. Also, Buta Airways started to operate flights to Russian city of Ufa on May 12.

In the first five months of 2019, the number of passengers on international flights of Baku airport amounted to 1.36 million, 13 percent of which accounted for Buta Airways.

Overall, in 2018, base airlines of the airport - AZAL and Buta Airways - carried 1.89 million and 442,000 passengers, respectively.

Buta Airways is a structural division of Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL). It was founded in December 2016 and began operations in September 2017. Currently, the low-cost airline carries out flights to the near abroad with flights from the airports of Baku and Ganja to international destinations in Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Georgia, Iran and Bulgaria.

Since the beginning of its operation, Buta Airways has been in high demand both among the citizens of Azerbaijan and of other countries. Loading of aircrafts on the majority of destinations is not less than 85 percent.

The fleet of Buta Airways includes modern comfortable Embraer E190 aircraft. As the number of new destinations increases, the airline plans to expand its fleet.

