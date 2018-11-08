By Laman Ismayilova

If you're planning a trip to the Land of Fire, Lankaran is obviously one of the most beautiful country's regions.

A wonderful climate and spectacular natural landscapes are the hallmarks of this subtropical country's region.

Lankaran is the land of mountains, forests, citrus fruits and tea plantations.

A festival of goods titled "Tea, brown rice and citrus fruits" is will be held in country`s southern region for the second time.

The festival, organized by Lankaran Executive Power will take place in the Heydar Aliyev memorial park on November 10, Sputnik Azerbaijan reported.

Citrus fruits, tea and brown rice will be showcased at the pavilions in the park.

Local businesses, farms, tourist facilities in the pavilions will be laid tea tables with natural tea and sweets. In addition, talented chefs will present more than 50 types of pilaf, levengi and much more.

The festival will feature musical numbers of amateur ensembles, numbers with the participation of young people and athletes will be shown.

The festival will end with a gala concert and fireworks.

