The commander of the British Airways aircraft, flying from London to Mumbai, has decided on an emergency landing at the Heydar Aliyev International airport in connection with the failure of the left engine.

On the morning of July 12 at 05:52, Heydar Aliyev International airport announced an alarm in connection with arriving aircraft, AZAL Airlines said in a message.

A total of 214 people (197 passengers and 17 crew members) were on board of the Boeing-777 jet airliner, which operated flight BA-199 from the capital of Great Britain to Indian Mumbai City.

The plane landed safely at 06:29, no one was hurt.

Passengers were accommodated in the transit area of the airport, provided with food and drinks.

