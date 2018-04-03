By Trend

In March 2018, Azerbaijani tourists visited Georgia more than others, Georgian media reported referring to Georgy Chogovadze, the head of the National Tourism Administration.

He said that the number of Azerbaijani citizens, who visited Georgia in March 2018 was 133,448 people. The citizens of Armenia come in second (109,371 people), followed by citizens of Turkey (100,721 people), Russia (91,529 people) and Iran (58,828 people) follow.

A significant increase was seen in the number of visitors from countries such as Israel (78 percent growth), Great Britain (74 percent), China (62 percent), Germany (47 percent), Iran (46 percent), Latvia (45 percent) , India (43 percent), the US (35 percent), Lithuania (35 percent) and France (25 percent).

In March, the number of foreigners visiting Georgia and remaining in the country for more than a day, increased by one third.

Furthermore, the total number of foreigners, who visited Georgia in March 2018, reached 578, 514 people, which is 13.2 percent more than in the same period of 2017.

