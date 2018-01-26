By Aygul Salmanova

Naftalan crude oil, renowned for its curative properties, attracts more people from all over the planet to experience its baths.

Last year, Naftalan’s recreational and health centers received 7,309 foreign tourists from 62 countries. During the year 2017, some 2,266 more tourists visited the region compared with the year 2016. Additionally, the city has the highest indicator of the geography of foreign tourists visiting the region after the capital city, Azerbaijan. Every year, tourists from Russia, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Turkey and Ukraine have been resting or treated in these centers.

Last year, Naftalan’s recreational centers have taken tourists from all over the world and from different regions of the world for the first time. Tourists from the Asia-Pacific Asia, Japan, South Korea, China, India, Cambodia, New Zealand, Philippines, the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, African Republics, and even Australia have received Naftalan's miraculous treatment.

Ulfat Aliyev, Head of Information Support and Analysis Sector in Naftalan City Executive Power said that in 2017 all hotels and health centers in Naftalan were operating with high indicators.

One of the factors affecting the number of vacationers in these centers is related to the fact that tourists who have been treated here have once again chosen Naftalan.

“There are some tourists coming to Naftalan every year. Once visiting Naftalan, it is difficult to find a tourist who does not want to be treated here again,” he told Azertac.

It was noted that the Naftalan city administration supports by entrepreneurs wishing to open new health and leisure centers, taking into account the growth and demand of tourists. Meanwhile, the work on launching two hotels and a recreation center in the city is coming to an end.

Naftalan, a rare type of oil from Azerbaijan, is a thick, black-brown liquid with a specific, aromatic odor that is used only for medicinal purposes. Azerbaijani doctors have prescribed it for years to successfully treat various skin, joint and bone diseases such as psoriasis, arthritis and rheumatism.

Located some 360 km west of Baku, the town of Naftalan, where the oil originates, has a special treatment center with unique natural treatments that cannot be seen anywhere else in the world.

Known since ancient times and mentioned in the works of prominent Greece historians Herodotus and Plutarch, Naftalan oil is used for therapeutic baths to treat over 70 illnesses.

Medicine made from Naftalan is used in various types of external and internal treatment. It is used against inflammation as an anaesthetic and disinfectant. As it penetrates the skin, Naftalan accelerates the metabolic process, boosting cell regeneration. It has a calming, cooling and antiseptic effect, relieves joint pain, cures psoriasis, calms the nerves and beautifies the skin.



The type of its application depends on the specific disease and the doctor's recommendations. For diseases such as eczema and psoriasis, for instance, Naftalan-based medicine is rubbed onto the skin. The oil also helps ultrasound to penetrate more effectively, so it is rubbed onto the skin before ultrasound is applied.

As a resort Naftalan is known since 1926, and today, this wellness center is a modern recreation and rehabilitation center, attracting many tourists with natural factors, achievements of resort medicine, European comfort, Azerbaijani hospitality and affordable prices for tickets combining to make this a unique cultural experience.

