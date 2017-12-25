By Trend

The Federal Air Transport Agency of Russia, also known as Rosaviatsiya, revoked the permission of the Red Wings Airlines for flights from Kazan, Samara, Voronezh and Ufa to Azerbaijan.

This is stated in the protocol of the interdepartmental commission on admission of carriers to international transportation, obtained by Trend.

The document states that the permission was revoked due to Red Wings Airlines’ decision.

Red Wings Airlines is a Russian company based in Domodedovo Airport, Moscow.

Until 2007, the company was called Airlines 400. Currently, the company does not operate flights to Azerbaijan.

---

