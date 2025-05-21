Baku hosts Jiu-Jitsu tournament dedicated to National Leader Heydar Aliyev [PHOTOS]

The Azerbaijani Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Club Public Union has organized a tournament in honor of the 102nd anniversary of the birth of the National Leader, Heydar Aliyev, Azernews reports.

The competition featured over 200 children, adolescents, and young practitioners from various regions of Baku and across the country, competing in different age groups and weight categories in both Gi and No-Gi versions of Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu.

Taleh Hasanov, the founder of Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu in Azerbaijan and the President of the Public Union, wished success to the talented athletes. He expressed his pleasure at the growing interest in this martial art, describing it as a positive development.

President of the Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Public Union Aqil Ajalov stressed the important role of Heydar Aliyev's policies in laying the foundation for the current dynamic development of sports in Azerbaijan. He emphasized the significance of remembering and honoring this distinguished leader’s contributions and officially declared the tournament open.

Chairman of the Public Union, Fuad Karimov, also extended his best wishes to the athletes for success in both the tournament and all athletic endeavors. He noted that each achievement and progress brings both joy and a sense of responsibility.

Following the opening remarks, a minute of silence was observed in memory of Heydar Aliyev and our martyrs. The competition then commenced.

At the conclusion of the tournament, athletes were awarded medals, certificates, and prizes for their performances.

In the team standings, Surakhanı Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Team took first place, Baku Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Academy secured second place, and Akbar Hadiyev Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Team finished in third place.