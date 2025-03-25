Azerbaijan football national team set for friendly match against Belarus
Today, the Azerbaijan national football team will play its next friendly match. Azernews reports that the team, managed by Fernando Santos, will face Belarus in Baku.
This will be the second friendly match for Azerbaijan in 2025. On March 22, the national team played against Haiti in Sumgayit but suffered a 0-3 defeat.
Meanwhile, Belarus last played a friendly on March 21, securing a dominant 5-0 victory over Tajikistan in an away match.
The Azerbaijan national team will make its debut at the “Bank Respublika Arena” today.
