Azerbaijani U-17 women's football team set to face Bulgaria in EC qualifier

15 March 2025 15:50 (UTC+04:00)

The Azerbaijani national women's U-17 football team will play their second match in the second qualifying round of the European Championship today, Azernews reports.

Competing in Group 2 of League B, the team will face Bulgaria at Bayil Stadium. The match will kick off at 16:00 and will be officiated by a Georgian referee.

In the other group match, Luxembourg will take on Malta at 11:00.