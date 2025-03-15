Azerbaijani U-17 women's football team set to face Bulgaria in EC qualifier
The Azerbaijani national women's U-17 football team will play their second match in the second qualifying round of the European Championship today, Azernews reports.
Competing in Group 2 of League B, the team will face Bulgaria at Bayil Stadium. The match will kick off at 16:00 and will be officiated by a Georgian referee.
In the other group match, Luxembourg will take on Malta at 11:00.
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!