Azerbaijan, European Tug of War Federation, discuss prospects of cooperation [PHOTOS]

The Azerbaijan Ministry of Youth and Sports has met with the representatives of the European Tug of War Federation (ETWF), Azernews reports.

During the meeting, the head of the Ministry's Sports Department Elnur Mammadov briefed the ETWF delegation on the advancements and initiatives in national sports within Azerbaijan.

ETWF President Ralf Brauninger hailed the fruitful discussions held throughout the visit and shared details about the seminar organized at the Absheron Olympic Sports Complex for athletes, coaches, and judges.

The meeting discussed the progress of tug of war in Azerbaijan and the prospects for enhanced collaboration between the national sports authorities and the ETWF.

Established to promote and regulate tug of war within Europe, the ETWF is dedicated to fostering the sport in a modern, dynamic manner.

The federation aims to encourage diverse activities that support the growth of tug of war and to introduce new sporting competitions.