F1 75 Live: Twenty drivers make dazzling debut in London [PHOTOS]

The grand "F1 75 Live" event, dedicated to the 75th anniversary of the Formula 1 World Championship, which will be celebrated this year, has been held at the O2 Arena in London, Azernews reports.

For the first time since 1950, all ten teams and twenty drivers who have participated in the championship in Formula 1 jointly presented the colors and crews of the cars prepared for the new season.

One of the most striking moments of the evening was Lewis Hamilton's appearance on stage with the Ferrari team in a red jumpsuit. The seven-time world champion emphasized his desire to achieve great goals with his new team. McLaren, on the other hand, showed that it is still ambitious for the title with the team championship it won last season after a 26-year break and intends to continue its success in the new season.

Of course, the transitions of Carlos Sainz to Williams, Esteban Oco to Haas, and Nico Hulkenberg to Sauber were also topics of discussion of the evening. Fernando Alonso will start his third season with Aston Martin. He said he hopes to win with the first car developed under the leadership of legendary constructor Adrian Newey.

The teams presented the new colors and sponsors of the cars they have prepared for 2025.

The event, attended by thousands of fans, was broadcast live on Formula 1 TV and the championship's official social media channels. Special guests included former world champions Mika Hakkinen, Sebastian Vettel and Alain Prost. The evening saw the best driver and team of the previous season awarded. Max Verstappen and the McLaren team were awarded for their successful performances in 2024.

Finally, Formula 1 management announced that from 2026 there will be a transition to new powertrains, aerodynamics and more environmentally friendly fuels.

It should be noted that the 2025 season will begin on March 14-16 in Australia, and pre-season testing will be held a week later - on February 26-28 in Bahrain.

The "F1 75 Live" event opened a new page in Formula 1 history and gave fans unforgettable moments. Preparations for the new season continue with great excitement.

The Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2025 will take place across several sessions from September 19 to September 21.

On September 19, the first session is scheduled from 12:30 to 13:30, followed by the second session, which is the sprint qualification, from 16:00 to 17:00.

On September 20, the third session, referred to as the sprint, will occur from 12:30 to 13:30. Second session for qualifying will take place from 16:00 to 17:00.

Finally, the race is set to begin on September 21 at 15:00.

In 2025, Formula 1 plans to hold 24 events, starting on March 16 in Australia and finishing on December 7 in Abu Dhabi.

The season includes six sprint events, taking place in China, Miami, Belgium, the United States (Austin), Sao Paulo, and Qatar.