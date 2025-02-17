National gymnasts to participate in FIG Artistic Gymnastics Apparatus World Cup

17 February 2025 12:00 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

A total of eight gymnasts will represent Azerbaijan at FIG Artistic Gymnastics Apparatus World Cup, Azernews reports.

Nikita Simonov (hoops), Ivan Tikhonov (horizontal bar), Rasul Ahmadzade (freestyle, pommel horse), Mansum Safarov (pole vault, horizontal bar), Murad Agarzayev (freestyle), Ramin Damirov (parallel bars) among men, and Nazanin Teymurova (on each of the 6 apparatuses) and Deniz Aliyeva (on each of the 6 apparatuses) among women will take part in the four-day tournament.

The traditional AGF Trophy will be presented to the gymnasts who scored the highest execution points.

FIG Artistic Gymnastics Apparatus World Cup will take place at National Gymnastics Arena on March 6-9.

Founded in 1956, the Azerbaijani Gymnastics Federation comprises seven gymnastics disciplines recognised by the International Federation of Gymnastics (FIG).

The federation has been experiencing a revival since 2002. The restructured federation has brought gymnastics to a completely new level. The high-level organisation of the gymnastics events did not go unnoticed.

The International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) has included the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF) in the list of meritorious federations.

For many years, the AGF has been included in the FIG list of the Top 10 gymnastics federations.