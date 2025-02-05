Azerbaijan, Hungary eye cooperation in field of sports [PHOTOS]

5 February 2025 10:41 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Azerbaijan Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov has met with the Hungarian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Tamás József Torma, Azernews reports.

The sides discussed the possibilities for youth exchange programs. They also touched upon the potential collaborations in the field of sports.

The meeting was also attended by the Head of the International Relations Department at the Ministry Zarifa Zulfugarova, and the First Secretary for Culture and Education at the Hungarian Embassy Monika Felfoldi.

Founded on the centuries-old common historical roots, the Azerbaijani-Hungarian ties have made rapid strides towards progress and have been heralded as exemplary.

Since the opening of the embassies, the Azerbaijani-Hungarian relations have progressed and been boosted by mutually beneficial steps.

The two nations have succeeded in building a strong partnership in many sectors, including political, economic, cultural, education as well as in sport.