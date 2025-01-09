First round of Azerbaijan Student Futsal League wraps up [PHOTOS]

9 January 2025 16:00 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

A summary has been given for the first round of the Futsal Sports Competition held among students of educational institutions in the Azerbaijan Student League, Azernews reports.

The teams that collected the most points in Groups A and B—Azerbaijan State Academy of Physical Education and Sport, Baku State University, Azerbaijan State Economic University, Azerbaijan University of Architecture and Construction, Baku Engineering University, and Azerbaijan Technical University, will continue to compete in the first "top six."

Meanwhile, the teams from the National Aviation Academy, Azerbaijan Medical University, Azerbaijan State Pedagogical University, Azerbaijan Cooperative University, Azerbaijan State Oil and Industry University, and Baku Slavic University will continue their fight in the second "Top-6."

The first games of the second round of the league will be held after the students' winter exam session, specifically in the second ten-day period of February.

The competition, held at the sports hall of Azerbaijan Technical University, features a total of 12 higher education institutions and will conclude in May.

Azerbaijan Student League is organized by the Ministry of Science and Education, the Public Union of the Azerbaijan Student Football Federation, and is supported by the Republican Committee of the Azerbaijan Free Trade Union of Education Workers and the Association of Football Federations of Azerbaijan (AFFA).