Azerbaijani athletes join ISF Gymnasiade 2024 in Bahrain [PHOTOS]

ISF Gymnasiade 2024 has started in Bahrain, Azernews reports.

The large-scale event, organized at the National Stadium in the city of Al-Riffa, began with a parade of participating countries.

The flag bearers of the Azerbaijani team were parachutist Ali Valiyev and taekwondo athlete Khuraman Javadzade.

Then the national anthem of the Kingdom of Bahrain was played.

The event was attended by Bahraini Education Minister Mohammed bin Mubarak Juma and First Vice-President of the International School Sports Federation Youssef Belqasmi.

After the official speeches, the Gymnasium was declared open.

The opening ceremony continued with an artistic part. Vibrant dance shows were shown to the sounds of music.

A total of 3,687 athletes under the age of 18 from 71 countries are competing in 26 sports in the competitions, which will last until October 30.

Azerbaijan is represented at the Gymnasium by 160 athletes in 16 sports - aerobics, rhythmic and artistic gymnastics, badminton, boxing, archery, wrestling, tennis, taekwondo, table tennis, fencing, chess, judo, parajudo, swimming and para swimming.

