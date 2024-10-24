UEFA Europa League: FC Qarabag to play its next match

24 October 2024 15:21 (UTC+04:00)

FC Qarabag will be playing its next match today in the group stage of the UEFA Europa League, Azernews reports.

The team will host the Netherlands' "Ajax" club in the III round match, which will take place at Tofig Bahramov Republican Stadium in Baku.

The match is set to kick off at 20:45, and it will be officiated by Scottish referee Nicholas Walsh.

After the first three rounds, the Amsterdam team has accumulated four points and is in 8th place, while the team from Aghdam has no points and is in 34th place.

Qurban Qurbanov's squad has previously played matches where they lost 0:3 to "Tottenham" in England and 1:2 to Sweden's "Malmo" at home.

The 2024–25 UEFA Champions League is the 70th season of Europe's premier club football tournament organised by UEFA and the 33rd season since it was rebranded from the European Champion Clubs' Cup to the UEFA Champions League.

This is the first season under a new format, where in the league phase each team plays eight games against different opponents, but all 36 teams are ranked in a joint group.

The final will be played on May 31, 2025, at Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany.

The winners of the 2024–25 UEFA Champions League will automatically qualify for the 2025–26 UEFA Champions League league phase, the 2025 FIFA Intercontinental Cup, the 2029 FIFA Club World Cup, and earn the right to play against the winners of the 2024–25 UEFA Europa League in the 2025 UEFA Super Cup.

