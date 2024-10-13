Fourth edition of UEFA Nations League starts today

13 October 2024 11:22 (UTC+04:00)

The fourth edition of the UEFA Nations League is underway, with the league phase games being played in autumn 2024, Azernews reports, citing the UEFA's official website.

The finals will be staged by one of the four nations that qualify and are set to take place in June 2025. The league phase draw was held in Paris on 8 February 2024

Which sides are meeting in the 2024/25 UEFA Nations League?

League A

Group A1: Croatia, Portugal, Poland, Scotland

Group A2: Italy, Belgium, France, Israel

Group A3: Netherlands, Hungary, Germany, Bosnia and Herzegovina

Group A4: Spain, Denmark, Switzerland, Serbia

League B

Group B1: Czechia, Ukraine, Albania, Georgia

Group B2: England, Finland, Republic of Ireland, Greece

Group B3: Austria, Norway, Slovenia, Kazakhstan

Group B4: Wales, Iceland, Montenegro, Türkiye

League C

Group C1: Sweden, Azerbaijan, Slovakia, Estonia

Group C2: Romania, Kosovo, Cyprus, Lithuania*

Group C3: Luxembourg, Bulgaria, Northern Ireland, Belarus

Group C4: Armenia, Faroe Islands, North Macedonia, Latvia

League D

Group D1: Gibraltar*, San Marino, Liechtenstein

Group D2: Moldova, Malta, Andorra

What changes have been made for the 2024/25 Nations League?

The UEFA Nations League has been expanded with a new knockout round to be played in March 2025, thereby creating continuity between the group phase ending in November and the finals played in June.

The League A group winners and runners-up will participate in home-and-away quarter-finals, with the winners of these ties qualifying for the Final Four.

The fourth-placed teams in Leagues A and B are automatically relegated to League B and C respectively. The two lowest-ranked fourth-placed teams in League C, meanwhile, are relegated to League D.

The four group winners in Leagues B and C, as well as the two group winners in League D, are automatically promoted to Leagues A, B, and C respectively.

The third-ranked teams of League A and the runners-up of League B, as well as the third-ranked teams of League B and the runners-up of League C, will play a home-and-away promotion/relegation play-off.

There will also be play-offs between the two best-ranked fourth-placed teams from League C and the two runners-up from League D.

The expansion of the UEFA Nations League into the International Match Calendar window of March will only concern a selected number of teams and the remaining teams will already be available to start the European Qualifiers.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz