Alvarez defends his three world boxing titles

15 September 2024 22:40 (UTC+04:00)

Mexican boxer Saul Alvarez has successfully defended his titles in three different world championship organizations, Azernews reports.

In a recent bout, Alvarez retained his world champion titles in the 76.2 kg weight class from the World Boxing Council (WBC), World Boxing Association (WBA), and World Boxing Organization (WBO).

He achieved this by securing a unanimous decision victory over Puerto Rican challenger Edgar Berlanga in a 12-round fight held in Las Vegas. Alvarez, aged 34, has defended his WBC and WBA titles for the seventh time and his WBO title for the fifth time.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz