Table tennis players compete at Euro Mini Champ's

Azerbaijani table tennis player Onur Guluzade has successfully performed at Euro Mini Champ's held in Schiltigheim, France, Azernews reports.

The tennis player who competed among 128 athletes born in 2011-2012 competed for the awards by confidently calling the qualification stages.

Although the athlete defeated the French in the 1/16 finals, the Bulgarian in the 1/8 finals, and another French opponent in the 1/4 finals, he lost to the Romanian opponent in the semifinals, but in the match for the 3rd place, he won the bronze medal of the competition.

Meanwhile, Yagmur Mammadli, who participated in the competition, which is also called the Little European Championship, took 12th place among 96 participants.

Recall that Onur Guluzade previously captured a silver medal at the 23rd international tournament in memory of Nikolay Nikitin, held in Saint Petersburg, Russia.

Also, the national female table tennis players brought home nine medals from the WTT Youth Contender held in Georgia.

Zemfira Mikayilova, Laman Abdulhamidova, Nigar Mahmudova, Khadija Abilzade, Marziyya Nurmatova, Aylin Asgarova, Arzu Aslanova, Aysu Aghayeva, Khadija Eylazova, and Yagmur Mammadli won two silvers and seven bronzes in the tournament.

In March, Azerbaijani table tennis players earned two medals at the Europe Youth Series tournament in 2024. The team claimed the silver and bronze medals in the mixed doubles pairs event among U13 and U15 athletes, respectively.

----

