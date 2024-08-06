World Taekwondo President meets Azerbaijani Olympic team in Paris [PHOTOS]

Azerbaijan Olympic House in Paris has hosted a meeting with the international taekwondo family, Azernews reports.

President of the World Taekwondo Federation Chungwon Choue, heads of taekwondo federations attended the meeting.

The Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov, Deputy Minister Mariana Vasileva, General Secretary of the National Olympic Committee Azer Aliyev welcomed the guests of the event.

During the meeting, Chungwon Choue spoke about the great development of taekwondo in Azerbaijan.

"I am very satisfied with the development of taekwondo in Azerbaijan. Your country pays great attention and care to our sport. Azerbaijan has hosted many prestigious taekwondo competitions. The students of your school have won many prestigious world-class competitions. He also managed to become the winner and medalist of the Olympic Games. I expect an interesting and intense fight from taekwondo competitions at the Paris-2024 Summer Olympic Games," said Chungwon Choue.

The Azerbaijani Ambassador to France Leyla Abdullayeva, Chef de Mission of the Azerbaijan team for Paris 2024 Elnur Mammadov, Vice-Presidents of Azerbaijan Taekwondo Federation Hikmat Samadov, Niyamaddin Pashayev and others also participated in the meeting.

Azerbaijan Olympic House in Paris will operate in Paris during the 2024 Summer Olympics. The victories of the Azerbaijani athletes at Paris-2024 will be celebrated here.

Recall that judokas Hidayat Heydarov (73 kg) and Zelym Kotsoiev (100 kg) became Olympic champions, and boxer Alfonso Dominguez (92 kg) won silver for Azerbaijan.

The Games feature football, tennis, boxing, cycling, gymnastics, volleyball, weightlifting, basketball, fencing, taekwondo, athletics, wrestling, and other sports, as well as the debut of breakdancing as an Olympic event.

Paris has become the second city after London to host the Summer Olympics three times.

The 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris will last until August 11, 2024.

