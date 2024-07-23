Meeting held with Azerbaijani gymnasts heading to Paris Olympics [PHOTOS]

23 July 2024 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

Altay Hasanov, vice president of the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation, met with the licensees and delegation that will represent our country in gymnastics at the "Paris-2024" Summer Olympic Games.

Azernews reports, citing the Federation that he enquired about the final preparations of the athletes and wished them success.

Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports Mariana Vasileva also participated in the meeting.

It should be noted that Azerbaijan will be represented at the Paris Olympics by Zohra Aghamirova in rhythmic gymnastics, as well as the group exercise team consisting of Laman Alimuradova, Kamila Aliyeva, Yelizaveta Luzan, Gullu Aghalarzade and Darya Sorokina, and Seljan Mahsudova in trampoline gymnastics.

---

