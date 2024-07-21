Azerbaijani basketball players to face Armenia in European Championship

21 July 2024 10:54 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan's under-20 boys basketball team will play its next match in the European Championship today, Azernews reports.

The team led by Spanish coach Alberto Blanco will face Armenia in the match for the 19th place.

The match, which will be held in "Pitesti Arena" in Romania, will start at 14:00 Baku time.

To recall the national team lost to Switzerland with a score of 40:101 in the match for the 17th-20th places.

---

