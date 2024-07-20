Azerbaijan Chess Federation, FIDE discuss future perspectives, cooperation

20 July 2024 23:19 (UTC+04:00)

On the occasion of the 100th anniversary of the International Chess Federation (FIDE), a solemn ceremony is being held in Paris, the capital of France.

Azernews reports that world chess stars were invited to the jubilee event along with FIDE officials.

President of the Azerbaijan Chess Federation, Vice-President of FIDE Mahir Mammadov also participated in the ceremony. During the visit, M. Mammadov met with the President of the International Chess Federation, Arkady Dvorkovich. During the meeting, the future prospects of cooperation between the institutions were discussed.

It should be noted that July 20 is the International Chess Day. This day is celebrated since 1966 by the decision of FIDE. Currently, under the auspices of the International Chess Federation, more than 60 official championships among youth, men, women and adults are organized.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz