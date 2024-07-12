Minister of Youth and Sports meets with heads of regional youth and sports departments [PHOTOS]

12 July 2024 14:39 (UTC+04:00)

The Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov has met with heads of regional youth and sports departments, directors of Olympic Sports Complexes, Youth Houses, children and youth sports schools and other subordinate organizations, Azernews reports.

The Minister Farid Gayibov, who opened the event with an opening speech, presented the medals to employees Yashar Rzayev, Anar Mukhtarov, Samir Karimov, Rovshan Mehraliyev, who were awarded the medal "For distinction in public service" by the presidential decree, congratulated them and wished success in their activities.

At the meeting, Minister Farid Gayibov, who listened to the issues that concern the heads of departments, dispensaries and other organizations, made relevant recommendations on expanding the activities of sports departments.

Thanking everyone who played a role in the successes, the minister emphasized the importance of more active activities in order to make the work to be done more efficient.

The Deputy Ministers Mariana Vasileva and Indira Hajiyeva also participated in the event.

