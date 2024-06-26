Azerbaijani chess player Teymur Rajabov joins "Chess Stars 4.0" Tournament in Moscow

26 June 2024 23:22 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul Read more

Azerbaijani chess player Teymur Rajabov is set to compete in the upcoming 'Chess Stars 4.0' tournament starting tomorrow in Moscow, Azernews reports.

The tournament features a lineup including Vladislav Artemyev, Sergey Karyakin, Yevgeny Tomashevsky (all from Russia), Amin Tabatabai (Iran), Raunak Sadvani (India), Hou Yifen (China), and Russians Alexandra Goryachkina, Ekaterina Lahno and Valentina Gunina.

The competition spans from June 27 to 29, with the blitz round on July 1-2 to determine the overall winner. Teymur has previously participated in other 'Chess Stars' tournaments.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz