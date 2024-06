19 June 2024 23:26 (UTC+04:00)

Two Azerbaijani rowers will take part in the European Championship to be held in Gdansk, Poland.

Azernews reports that Diana Dymchenko and Murad Sadigov will compete for medals in the women's rowing competition, and Murad Sadigov among the men.

The European Championship will be held on June 20-23.

---

