Qarabag FC is the second team that has won the most coefficients for its country in the European Cups in the last five years, Azernews reports.

The team has contributed 15,250 points to Azerbaijan's position in the UEFA ranking in the last five seasons. This is 75.78 percent of the country's total rating points (20,125) over the past five years.

The champion of Azerbaijan is only behind the Swiss club "Vaduts" in this indicator.

Qarabag FC will represent Azerbaijan in the UEFA Champions League in 2024/25 UEFA Champions League. The team will start the competition from the II qualification stage.

The 2024–25 UEFA Champions League will be the 70th season of Europe's premier club football tournament organised by UEFA, and the 33rd season since it was rebranded from the European Champion Clubs' Cup to the UEFA Champions League.

This will be the first season under a new format, where in the league phase each team plays eight games against different opponents, but all 36 teams are ranked in a joint group.

The final will be played on 31 May 2025 at Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany. The winners of the 2024–25 UEFA Champions League will automatically qualify for the 2025–26 UEFA Champions League league phase, the 2025 FIFA Intercontinental Cup, the 2029 FIFA Club World Cup, and earn the right to play against the winners of the 2024–25 UEFA Europa League in the 2025 UEFA Super Cup.

