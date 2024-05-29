Azerbaijani fencer wins license for Summer Olympic Games

29 May 2024 15:27 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani fencer Anna Bashta has won a license for Paris-2024 Summer Olympic Games, Azernews reports.

The International Fencing Federation has sent a universal license to Azerbaijan, giving it the right to participate in the Olympics in the women's sabre-type individual competition. The license was given to Anna Bashta, who has a high rating among female saber fencers who did not qualify for the Olympic Games.

Previously, Yelena Jemayeva, Sabina Karimova and Anna Bashta represented our country in the personal competition of female saber fencers in the top competition of four years.

So, the number of licenses won by Azerbaijan for Paris-2024 has reached 27.

The 2024 Summer Olympics will take place in Paris from July 26 to August 11, 2024.

Paris will become the second city after London to host the Summer Olympics three times.

The Games will feature football, tennis, boxing, cycling, gymnastics, volleyball, weightlifting, basketball, fencing, taekwondo, athletics, wrestling, and other sports, as well as the debut of breakdancing as an Olympic event.

