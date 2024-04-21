XXXI round of Azerbaijan Premier League to be concluded today [PHOTOS]

21 April 2024 11:40 (UTC+04:00)

Today, the XXXI round of the Azerbaijan Premier League will be concluded, Azernews reports.

The matches Kapaz FC - Sabah FC and Araz Nakhchivan FC - Sabail FC will be held on the last day of the game.

It can be confirmed that Gabala with 17 points in the reporting round will officially take the last place in the Premier League. For this, the youth team with 31 points must definitely win against Sabah FC, and the representative of Nakhchivan FC with 32 points must draw with Sabail FC.

There are 5 weeks left in the season after the current round.

It should be noted that in the other matches of the XXXI round, Sumgayit FC defeated Turan Tovuz 4:1 away, and Zira FC defeated Neftchi FC 3:1 at home. The match between Qarabag FC and Gabala FC ended with a score of 2:2.

---

