Azerbaijani boxers to test their strength at EUBC Elite Men and Women European Championships

18 April 2024 11:11 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani boxers will test their strength at the EUBC Elite Men and Women European Championships.

The championships will take place on April 18-28 in Belgrade, Serbia. The tournament will bring together 400 boxers from 35 countries, Azernews reports.

The Azerbaijani team consists of 13 male and 5 female boxers, including Hasan Malikov (48 kg), Masud Yusifzade (51 kg), Amin Mammadzade (54 kg), Shamil Askerov (57 kg), Tayfur Aliyev (60 kg), Malik Hasanov (63.5 kg), Nabi Iskandarov (67 kg), Sarkhan Aliyev (71 kg), Kamran Shahsuvarli (75 kg), Murad Allahverdiyev (80 kg), Eldar Guliyev (86 kg), Alfonso Dominguez (92 kg), Muhammad Abdullayev (+92 kg) as well as Anakhanum Ismayilova (48 kg), Marjona Savriyeva (51 kg), Zeynab Rahimova (54 kg), Mahsati Hamzayeva (57 kg) and Shahla Allahverdiyeva (66 kg).

Earlier, the boxing team finished the European Championship with two gold medals.The team consisted of eight men and three women, including Bilalhabashi Nazarov (48 kg), Zidan Khumbatov (51 kg), Omar Aslanli (54 kg), Mahammadali Ashuraliyev (57 kg, Mahammadali Gasimzade (60 kg), Ibrahim Zeynalov (63.5 kg), Abbasgulu Shadlinski ( 67 kg), Ziya Hasanov (71 kg), Lala Madatova (48 kg), Gizbes Iskandar (60 kg) and Emily Rzayeva (66 kg).

Bilalhabashi Nazarov (48 kilograms) and Omar Aslanli (54 kilograms) climbed to the top of the podium.

Boxing is known as one of the oldest known sports in the history of humankind.

The earliest evidence of boxing dates back to Egypt around 3,000 BC.

This sport was introduced to the ancient Olympic Games by the Greeks in the late 7th century BC.

In 1924, the International Amateur Boxing Federation (FIBA) was established.

Since 1946, it has been referred to as the International Boxing Association (AIBA). Boxing made its Olympic debut at the 1904 Games in St. Louis.

In 1926, the boxing championship was held for the first time in Azerbaijan, where national boxers took first place.

Since 1992, the Azerbaijani Boxing Federation has become a full member of the International Boxing Association (AIBA).

Azerbaijani boxers have won many prestigious awards at many international championships.

Aghasi Mammadov has entered Azerbaijan's history of boxing as the first national boxer as a gold medalist at the world championship.

Another Azerbaijani boxer, Fuad Asadov, was among the medalists at the 2004 Summer Olympic Games.

Many times, Azerbaijan has been chosen as the host country for major boxing championships.

The AIBA Youth World Championships were held in Baku in 2019. This world championship was the first licensed youth tournament to qualify for the 2010 Olympic Games held in Singapore.

The country also hosted the 2011 AIBA World Boxing Championships, which was the first major qualifying event for the London 2012 Olympic Games.

