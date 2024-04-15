Azerbaijani gymnasts claim gold medals at int'l tournament

15 April 2024 15:23 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijani rhythmic gymnasts have earned gold medals at the first Kelechek International Gymnastics Tournament held in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, Azernews reports.

Zahra Jafarova (adult age category) won gold in the individual all-around and ball exercises, while Shams Muvaffagi claimed gold medals in the individual all-around, hoop, ball, clubs and ribbon exercises.

Earlier, Madina Abbasli earned the medal in the all-around event.

Note that Azerbaijani team included gymnasts Zahra Jafarova, Madina Abbasli and Shams Muvaffaqi.

Founded in 1956, the Azerbaijani Gymnastics Federation comprises seven gymnastics disciplines recognized by the International Federation of Gymnastics (FIG).

The federation has been experiencing a revival since 2002. The restructured federation has brought gymnastics to a completely new level. The high-level organization of the gymnastics events did not remain unnoticed.

The International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) has included the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF) in the list of meritorious federations.

For many years, the AGF has been included in the FIG list of the Top 10 gymnastics federations.

