Azerbaijani judokas snatch 7 medals on first day of European Cup

14 April 2024 11:04 (UTC+04:00)

The first competition day of the European Judo Cup tournament among juniors in Berlin, the capital of Germany, is left behind.

Referring to the press service of the Azerbaijan Judo Federation, Azernews informs that Azerbaijani athletes have taken 3 gold, 2 silver and 2 bronze medals on the first day of the competition.

In the final match of the 50 kg weight class, two Azerbaijani judokas - Bahadir Feyzullayev and Mammadali Husiyev - faced each other. As a result, B. Feyzullayev won gold medals, and M. Husiyev won silver medals.

Two of our judokas - Nihad Rahimov and Ozgan Guliyev - met in the 60 kg final match. As a result, Nihad Rahimov won a gold medal. Our other judoka, Farid Garayev, competing in the same weight class, won a bronze medal.

Kanan Sadigov took the first place on the tatami weighing 66 kg. Umud Gurbanov, who fought in the same weight class, was satisfied with the bronze medal.

