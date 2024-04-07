Azerbaijani wrestler qualified for Paris-2024

7 April 2024 21:58 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani wrestler Aliabbas Rzazade won a license for the Paris-2024 Summer Olympic Games, Azernews reports.

The Azerbaijani freestyle wrestler achieved this success at the European OG Qualifier 2024 wrestling held in Baku.

The 57 kg athlete met Vladimir Yegorov (North Macedonia) in the semi-finals. Rzazade won with a score of 4:3 and won the right to participate in the French capital.

Rzazade, who defeated Simone Piroddu (Italy) 11:0 and Suleyman Atli (Türkiye) 6:0 in the previous stages, became the first license holder of the Azerbaijan national team at the competition in Baku.

It should be noted that today 4 more wrestlers of the Azerbaijan national team will compete for a license to Paris-2024.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz