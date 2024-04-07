Premier League: "Neftchi" and "Zire" to play home games today

7 April 2024 12:29 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Shahin

In the Azerbaijan Premier League, the XXIX round will come to an end today, Azernews reports.

There will be two games on the final day.

Four days ago, "Zira" and "Gabala", who faced each other in the semi-finals of the Azerbaijan Cup, will now meet in the championship match. The regional representative, whose chances of staying in the elite league are diminishing, will try to outplay their opponent who is aiming for the European competitions. Currently, while "Gabala" is at the bottom of the table with 16 points, "Zira" has settled in third place with 42 points.

The round will conclude with the central match at the "Neftchi Arena", where "Neftchi" will face "Sumgayit". This is also the key game of the round. As "Neftchi" is second with 43 points, they are only 1 point ahead of "Sumgayit", who stands fourth with 42 points.

It should be noted that in the previous games of the round, "Gabala" defeated "Araz-Nakhchivan" (2:1), "Turan Tovuz" defeated "Sabah" (2:0), and "Qarabag" defeated "Sabail" (4:2).

Azerbaijan Premier League

XXIX round

April 7

16:30. "Zira" - "Gabala"

Referees: Revan Hemzadah, Eyub Ibrahimov, Teymur Teymurov, Javid Jalilov

Referee inspector: Jeyhun Hashimov

AFFA representative: Mubariz Huseynov

Zira Sports Complex Stadium

20:00. "Neftchi" - "Sumgayit"

Referees: Elchin Masiyev, Elshad Abdullayev, Parvin Talibov, Rauf Jabarov

Referee inspector: Imankhan Sultani

AFFA representative: Seymur Salimli

"Neftchi Arena"

---

