Azerbaijani boxers qualified for Paris-2024 Summer Olympic Games [PHOTOS]

Azerbaijani boxer Nijat Huseynov (51 kg) has qualified for Paris-2024 Summer Olympic Games.

The two-time European champion won the license after defeating Roscoe Hill (USA) in the 1/4 finals of the 1st World Olympic Qualifying Tournament held in Busto Arsizio, Italy, Azernews reports.

In total, three Azerbaijan boxers, including Nijat Huseynov (51 kg), Murad Allahverdiyev (80 kg) and Mahammad Abdullayev (+92kg) qualified for Paris-2024 Summer Olympic Games.

The 2024 Summer Olympics will take place in Paris from July 26 to August 11, 2024.

Paris will become the second city after London to host the Summer Olympics three times.

The Games will feature football, tennis, boxing, cycling, gymnastics, volleyball, weightlifting, basketball, fencing, taekwondo, athletics, wrestling, and other sports, as well as the debut of breakdancing as an Olympic event.

Nine members of the national team participated in the 1st World Qualification Tournament.

The national team included Nijat Huseynov (51 kg), Umid Rustamov (57 kg), Tayfur Aliyev (63.5 kg), Sarkhan Aliyev (71 kg ), Alfonso Dominguez (92 kg), Marjona Savriyeva (50 kg), Zeynab Rahimova (54 kg), Mehsati Hamzayeva-Aghamaliyeva (57 kg), and Shahla Abdullayeva (66 kg).

Around 632 (399 men and 233 women) boxers from 114 countries competed in the tournament.

A total of 49 quotas were on offer during the event, including 28 for men and 21 for women.

