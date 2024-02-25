Azerbaijani female chess player scores 8,5 points at Swiss Queens Wednesday

Azerbaijani female chess player Gulnar Mammadova has successfully represented the country at the 4th Swiss Queens Wednesday.

She scored 8,5 points following 11 rounds to win the title of the chess tournament, Azernews reports.

Gulnar Mammadova holds the titles of International master and Woman Grandmaster. She won the women's section of the Azerbaijani Chess Championship in 2021.

In the 2016 Women's Chess Olympiad, Mammadova won the individual gold medal for the best performance on board 3.

Swiss Queens Wednesday Tournament Series is a ground-breaking weekly event on the FIDE Online Arena that marks a pivotal moment toward fostering gender diversity and celebrates the remarkable achievements of women in the world of chess!

This tournament series is more than just about the games, it’s about building a community where female chess players can connect and grow together both personally and professionally.

The Swiss Queens Wednesday Tournament Series takes place on the FIDE Online Arena and is open to all women chess players who hold FIDE or Arena titles.

---

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @Lam_Ismayilova

