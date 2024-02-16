Jury meeting held as part of National Television Festival of Sports Films and Programs [PHOTOS]

A meeting of the jury of the 2nd National Television Festival of Sports Films and Programs, established by the National Olympic Committee (NOC), took place in Baku.

The meeting was attended by the chairman of the festival jury, champion of the Summer Olympic Games Sydney 2000, Vice-President of the National Olympic Committee and the Azerbaijan Shooting Federation Zemfira Meftakhetdinova, the festival's general producer, an academician of the Eurasian Academy of Television and Radio, a member of the Azerbaijani Filmmakers Union, Arzu Gulamov, and members of the festival jury, including Honoured Cultural Worker Khanlar Mammadov, secretary of the Azerbaijan Filmmakers Union, director of the Film School, director and producer Oleg Safaraliyev, actor of the KVN team "Guys from Baku", director and producer Anvar Mansurov, Azernews reports.

In her speech, Zemfira Meftakhetdinova noted that 54 projects were submitted to the festival. Projects are divided into 5 categories. Of these, 8 works are in the nomination "Həyat naminə - İdman", 9 works - in the nomination "Zərif gəhrəman", 13 works - in the nomination "Güclü İradəli", 12 works - in the nomination "Gələcək qaliblər" and 12 works - in the nomination "Reklam və promo".

During the meeting, the jury also discussed the voting procedure. It was decided that on February 16, the jury would select three candidates in each category, and the winners would be determined from them.

The new nomination, "Zərif gəhrəman", was met with great interest by the participants. Khanlar Mammadov assessed the presentation of 12 projects dedicated to children and adolescent athletes in the Gələcək qaliblər nomination as a positive event.

He underlined that the great interest of creative teams and individual authors in the festival as an important factor.

Oleg Safaraliev said that special attention was paid to the quality of the films and programs presented at the festival. He also hailed the professional approach to the festival.

The festival's award ceremony will be held with the support of the Azerbaijan Filmmakers Union and the Azerbaijan Film Agency.

The meeting participants expressed gratitude to the leadership of the National Olympic Committee, the festival partners, chairman of the Azerbaijan Filmmakers Union, People's Artist Rasim Balayev, the chairman of the NGO Judo Club 2012, the president of the Azerbaijan Judo Veterans Association, member of the Executive Committee of the Azerbaijan Judo Federation, winner of the World and European Championships among judo veterans Azer Asgarov, the head of Azerbaijan Film Agency Orhan Fikratoglu, as well as the festival's media partners.

Note that the festival partner is NGO Judo Club 2012. Media partners of the event are Azernews.Az, Trend.Az, Day.Az, Milli.Az, Turkic World, and Idman.Biz, as well as AZTV, AZTV Idman, CBC SPORT, ARB, SPACE, Olympic.az, OlimpiyaDünyası, Sportsman.

More detailed information about the festival can be obtained on the following website:

http://millitvfest.az/, https://www.facebook.com/millitvfest.az/ and on social networks.

