Azerbaijani Greco-Roman wrestlers earn six medals at European Championships [PHOTOS]

Azerbaijani Greco-Roman wrestlers have successfully performed at European Championships 2024 in Bucharest, Romania.

The national team finished the European Championships with six medals, Azernews reports.

Nihad Mammadli (60 kg), Murad Mammadov (63 kg) and Hasrat Jafarov (67 kg) won gold medals, Rashad Mammadov (55 kg), Ulvu Ganizade (72 kg) earned silver while Beka Kandelaki (130 kg) took bronze.

As a result, the Azerbaijani Greco-Roman wrestlers ranked second in the team score.

Nihat Mammadli said that he could not prepare for the competition as he wanted due to an injury.

Note that Azerbaijan is represented by 25 wrestlers at the European Championship, which lasts until February 18.

Speaking with reports European Champion Nihat Mammadli said that his main goal is to qualify for the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics.

Note that the 2024 Summer Olympics will take place in Paris from July 26 to August 11, 2024.

Paris will become the second city after London to host the Summer Olympics three times.

The Games will feature football, tennis, boxing, cycling, gymnastics, volleyball, weightlifting, basketball, fencing, taekwondo, athletics, wrestling, and other sports, as well as the debut of breakdancing as an Olympic event.

