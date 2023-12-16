Azerbaijani judoka starts fighting at European Open Championship

16 December 2023 14:12 (UTC+04:00)

The Open European Judo Championship will start today in Pristina, the capital of Kosovo, Azernews reports.

Azerbaijan will be represented by Idayat Heydarov in the men's competition.

The athlete, competing in the 73kg weight category, will start the fight from 1/8 finals. The three-time European champion will meet in the first meeting with the winner of the pair Husniddin Kerimov (Czech Republic) / Ferdinand Karapetyan (Armenia).

The competition began at 13:30 Baku time.

---

