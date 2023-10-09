Azerbaijani gymnasts bring home two medals from Poland [PHOTOS]

Azerbaijani gymnasts have claimed gold medals at the Plovdiv Cup held in Plovdiv, Bulgaria.

The gold medal came from Vladimir Dolmatov, who surpassed all his competitors in the individual program and climbed to the top of the podium, Azernews reports. His teammate Madina Mustafayeva won a silver medal.

Around 515 gymnasts from 20 countries took part in the 14th edition of the Plovdiv Cup Aerobics Open.

Azerbaijani team included Vladimir Dolmatov, Madina Mustafayeva, Khadija Guliyeva, Leyla Bejanova, Arzu Aghayeva, Sara Alikhanli, Maryam Topchubashova, Sanam Kazimova, Aylin Aliyeva and Dilara Gurbanova.

Following the Plovdiv Cup 2023 Azerbaijan`s senior gymnasts-Vladimir Dolmatov, Madina Mustafayeva, Khadija Guliyeva, Leyla Bejanova and Arzu Aghayeva will leave for Bucharest, Romania to contest medals at the Aerobic Gymnastics World Cup schedule for October 13-15, 2023.

Founded in 1956, the Azerbaijani Gymnastics Federation comprises seven gymnastics disciplines recognized by the International Federation of Gymnastics (FIG).

The federation has been experiencing a revival since 2002. The restructured federation has brought gymnastics to a completely new level. The high-level organization of the gymnastics events did not remain unnoticed.

The International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) has included the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF) in the list of meritorious federations.

For many years, the AGF has been included in the FIG list of the Top 10 gymnastics federations.

From 2014 to 2019, the Azerbaijani Gymnastics Federation was included in the list of FIG's 10 strongest federations and for the last three years, it has topped the list.

