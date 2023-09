10 September 2023 18:34 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani judokas will compete for the bronze medal in the team competition of the European Championship held in The Hague, Netherlands.

Azernews informs via Report that the opponent will be the French team.

It should be noted that Nizami Imranov (60 kg) won gold, Aydın Rzayev (66 kg) and Vugar Talibov (90 kg) won silver, and Aydan Valiyeva (52 kg) won bronze.

---

