FIDE World Chess Cup: Baku hosts fourth round tie-break [PHOTOS]

11 August 2023

Baku hosts the fourth round tie-break (1/16 finals among men, 1/8 among women) within FIDE World Chess Cup.

Azerbaijani chess player Nijat Abasov will play in a tie‑break today, Azernews reports.

The chess player previously played a draw with his opponent Peter Svidler in the two classic games of the fourth round.

Note that Nijat Abbasov reached his all-time-highest rating of 2670 and was ranked as No. 3 in Azerbaijan and No. 67 in the world in February, 2020.

In October 2019, Nijat earned 6.5 points (+2=9-0) in the FIDE Grand Swiss Tournament, finishing 15th out of 154 players. In November, Abasov climbed to 93 in the world rankings and entered FIDE Top 100 for the first time in his career.

In the Chess World Cup 2023, 69th seed Abasov caused an upset by defeating 5th seed Anish Giri in the third round.

The FIDE World Cup 2023 gathers around 206 players in the open section and 103 in the women's competition.

Azerbaijani team includes 17 chess players, including Shahriyar Mammadyarov, Teymur Rajabov, Gunay Mammadzade, Rauf Mammadov, Gadir Huseynov, Vasif Durarbayli, Nijat Abbasov, Abdulla Gadimbayli, Misratdin Isgandarov, Muhammad Muradli, Vugar Asadli, Riad Samadov, Aydin Suleymanli, Ulviyya Fataliyeva, Gulnar Mammadova, Khanim Balajayeva, and Govhar Beydullayeva.

The top three players from both the open and women's sections will qualify for the first time in the Men Candidates Tournament and the Women Candidates Tournament of 2024.

