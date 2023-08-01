FIDE World Cup: National chess players qualified for next round

The second round of the FIDE World Chess Cup's first round has been held in Baku.

Gadir Huseynov, Rauf Mammadov, and Nijat Abasov had the opportunity to continue the fight by winning the return match, Azernews reports.

Vasif Durarbeyli, who drew in the first game, won the second game and qualified for the next round. Female chess players Ulviyya Fataliyeva, Gulnar Mammadova and Govhar Beydullayeva finished their rematch with victory and qualified for the second round.

Eltaj Safarli faced a technical defeat for being late to the game. Therefore, the chess player will have to fight in a tie-break with the representative of Panama, Roberto Sanchez. Along with him, Abdulla Gadimbeyli, Vugar Asadli, Aydın Suleymanli and Misratdin Iskénradov will participate in the decisive match on tie-break day.

Nijat Mammadov and Khanum Balajayeva, who lost in the return matches, stopped participating in the World Cup. Mohammad Muradli, who lost in the first match and drew in the return match, also said goodbye to the competition.

It should be noted that August 1 is the tie-break day in the tournament.

The second round will start on August 2. From this stage, the chess players Shahriyar Mammadyarov, Teymur Rajabov, Gunay Mammadzade, including world ranking leader Magnus Carlsen will join the fight.

The FIDE World Cup 2023 gathers around 206 players in the open section and 103 in the women's competition.

Azerbaijani team includes 17 chess players, including Shahriyar Mammadyarov, Teymur Rajabov, Gunay Mammadzade, Rauf Mammadov, Gadir Huseynov, Vasif Durarbayli, Nijat Abbasov, Abdulla Gadimbayli, Misratdin Isgandarov, Muhammad Muradli, Vugar Asadli, Riad Samadov, Aydin Suleymanli, Ulviyya Fataliyeva, Gulnar Mammadova, Khanim Balajayeva, and Govhar Beydullayeva.

The top three players from both the open and women's sections will qualify for the first time in the Men Candidates Tournament and the Women Candidates Tournament of 2024.

---

