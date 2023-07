21 July 2023 10:40 (UTC+04:00)

The Azerbaijani national team of women's basketball players will participate in the qualifying round of the European Championship (EUROBASKET) to be held in 2025, Azernews reports.

This is the first in the history of women's basketball in Azerbaijan.

The team will compete in the qualifying stage of the continental championship organized under the banner of FIBA.

