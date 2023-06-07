Aziz Shusha Cycling Tour: Bulgarian cyclist outstrips all his rivals [PHOTOS]

7 June 2023 19:15 (UTC+04:00)

The first stage of the Second Aziz Shusha (Dear Shusha) International Cycling Tour has come to an end.

At the first stage, cyclists overcame 150 kilometers and crossed the finish line in Shamakhi, Azernews reports.

The Bulgarian cyclist outstripped all his rivals, while Italian Ansalone Emanuele finished second, Romanian Sergey Tvechkov ranked third.

The winners were awarded with medals, diplomas and valuable gifts.

The Second Aziz Shusha (Dear Shusha) International Cycling Tour starts today. The cycling tour is co-organized by the Ministry of Youth and Sports and the Azerbaijan Cycling Federation within the 100th anniversary of the National Leader Heydar Aliyev.

The Aziz Shusha International Cycling Tour is a 5-stage 2.2 category tournament included in the schedule of the International Cycling Union.

Around 100 cyclists in 16 teams from 14 countries, including national teams of Azerbaijan, Bulgaria, Romania and Turkmenistan, as well as clubs from Turkiye, the Netherlands, Kazakhstan, Germany, Mongolia, Egypt, the Philippines, Belgium, China and Italy are competing for the medals.

The cyclists will cover a distance of 176.2 kilometers along the Gabala-Shaki-Gabala route on June 8, 170 kilometers from Gabala to the center of Ganja on June 9, 10 - 102.9 kilometers from Ganja to the Goygol National Park on June 10 and 134.9 kilometers from Beylagan to the city of Shusha on June 11.

