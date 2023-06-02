Spectacular demo show held at Seaside National Park [PHOTOS]

Spectacular demo show has been organized at Seaside National Park.

The large-scale show was held by the demonstration team of the World Taekwondo Federation within the 2023 Baku World Taekwondo Championships, Azernews reports.

Before the start of the event, President of the World Taekwondo Federation Choue Chung-won and Vice-President of the Azerbaijan Taekwondo Federation Nagi Safarov met with the team members. Colorful demo show left a deep impression on the visitors.

Coinciding with the 100th anniversary of National Leader Heydar Aliyev and the 50th anniversary of the World Taekwondo Federation, the championship is being held under the slogan "Ignite your power" and welcomes 2,000 guests from over 150 countries.

Azerbaijan is represented at the championship by Sayyad Dadashov (54 kg), Gashim Magomedov (58 kg), Khanoglan Karimov (63 kg), Javad Agayev (68 kg), Eltaj Gafarov (74 kg), Aliaskar Aliyev (80 kg), Taleh Suleymanov. (87 kg), Hamidrza Badrialiabadi (+87 kg), Minaya Akbarova (46 kg), Patimat Abakorava (49 kg), Samarrukh Osmanova (53 kg), Fatima Majidova (62 kg) and Farida Azizova (67 kg). The world taekwondo champion will add 140 rating points to his asset.

The decision to host the competition in Baku was made last year. As a result of the voting, Azerbaijan and China claimed to host the world championship.

Taking into account the fact that Azerbaijan has successfully hosted a number of prestigious competitions, as well as the European Taekwondo Championship, the Grand Prix, and the Olympic qualifying tournaments, the international organization entrusted the world championship to the country.

Taekwondo is one of the most popular sports in Azerbaijan. The National Taekwondo Federation has trained many prominent athletes since its founding in 1992.

After Russia, the World Championship is being held in Azerbaijan for the second time among the CIS countries. Azerbaijan goes down in history as the seventh after Germany, Denmark, Spain, Greece, Russia, and Great Britain.

The 26th edition of World Taekwondo is in full swing. British male taekwondo fighter Bradly Sinden (68kg) claimed a gold medal at the championship in Baku. He secured the medal after claiming a victory over Korean Jin Ho-Jun.

Meanwhile, Hungarian Luana Marton (U17) secured the title of the championships in the weight category -57kg.

The championships will run until June 4.

