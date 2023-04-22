Brian Agerbak hails cooperation with Azerbaijan Badminton Federation

22 April 2023 15:25 (UTC+04:00)

A press conference dedicated to the congress of the Badminton Europe Confederation to be held in Baku has been held, Azernews reports citing Azertag.

General Secretary of the Badminton Europe Confederation Brian Agerbak and President of the Azerbaijan Badminton Federation Taleh Ziyadov attended the conference.

Brian Agerbak, who shared his views on the congress to be held in Baku, highly valued the preparation for the event: “We were looking forward to the congress in Baku. The Azerbaijan Badminton Federation has made progress at a high level, actively participates in the general activities of the Badminton Europe Confederation, our annual events, and makes a friendly contribution to the cooperation. The Azerbaijan Badminton Federation is a very important partner of the European badminton family, and I believe that this cooperation will continue in the future. The Azerbaijan Badminton Federation is currently considered one of the best in Europe.”

Taleh Ziyadov, President of the Azerbaijan Badminton Federation, said that the country is not only known for its sports achievements but also for organizing prestigious sports events at a high level. Noting that the Badminton Europe Confederation Congress is held in Baku for the first time in the history of Azerbaijani badminton, Taleh Ziyadov said that the organization of this event in the country opens up new opportunities in terms of the future development of badminton.

The agenda of congress includes a number of issues.

A forum of member federations of the Badminton Europe Confederation will be held as part of the congress. At the annual meeting of European badminton delegations, in addition to discussing the issues on the agenda of badminton competitions during the preparation period for the 2024 Summer Olympic Games in Paris, the presidential elections for the Badminton Europe Confederation will be held. The motto of the Congress is Inclusive Badminton, celebrating the accessibility of badminton for all.