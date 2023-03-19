Referees of Qarabag vs Galatasaray game determined

19 March 2023 12:51 (UTC+04:00)

The referees of the friendly match between Azerbaijan's Qarabag and Turkiye's Galatasaray FCs, which will be held for charity on March 26, at the Baku Olympic Stadium, have been determined, Azernews reports.

According to the received information, FIFA referee Aliyar Agayev will be the referee of the match, which will start at 20:00. He will be assisted by Zeynal Zeynalov and Akif Amrali. The VAR referees of the match will be Javid Jalilov and Muslum Aliyev.

