National Gymnastics Arena gets ready for large-scale competitions

16 February 2023 12:13 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The National Gymnastics Arena gets ready to host a series of large-scale competitions on February 24, Azernews reports.

In total, 94 athletes will demonstrate their skills at the 7th Azerbaijan and Baku Championships in Trampoline Gymnastics and the 19th Azerbaijan and Baku Championships in Tumbling.

The competitions will gather gymnasts, representing the Ojaq Sports Club, Baku Gymnastics School, Neftchi Sports Club Public Association, Specialized Children-Youth Sports School of Olympic Reserves № 13. The sportsmen will compete in the age categories of children (2016-2017), youngsters (2013-2015), pre-juniors (2011-2012), juniors (2007-2010) and seniors (born in 2006 and older) in the individual program.

Those who wish to watch colorful performances can obtain tickets on iTicket.az.

Founded in 1956, the Azerbaijani Gymnastics Federation comprises seven gymnastics disciplines recognized by the International Federation of Gymnastics (FIG).

The federation has been experiencing a revival since 2002. The restructured federation has brought gymnastics to a completely new level. The high-level organization of the gymnastics events did not remain unnoticed.

The International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) has included the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF) in the list of meritorious federations. For many years, the AGF has been included in the FIG list of the Top 10 gymnastics federations.

From 2014 to 2019, the Azerbaijani Gymnastics Federation was included in the list of FIG's 10 strongest federations and for the last three years, it has topped the list.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz